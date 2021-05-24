How a couple said 'yes' to foster care and gave 2 boys a loving home

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 400,000 kids across the country are in the foster care system.

Right now, those children are in need of a loving home, consistency and a place to stay.

Normally we're working for you, but this week, we're working for youth and showing you the need in our community for foster families and how you can support them.

We're introducing you to Brent and Amy Jo Fox, who are foster parents who adopted two young boys.

Watch the video in the player above to learn about the different ways you can help these kids and the families who care.