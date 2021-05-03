I-65 southbound closed near North Split in Indianapolis after semi crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash involving a semi-tractor trailer has closed a major section of interstate in Downtown Indianapolis.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near the North Split will be shut down for several hours as crews clean up the crash, which occurred around 7:15 a.m. at mile marker 111.7.

The driver of the semi was not seriously injured in the crash, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The truck was carrying load from Amazon at the time of the crash.

Big time crash in between the N. & S Split downtown. I-65SB & I70WB completely shut down. Semi across all lanes. Collector is open. @RafaelOnTV @Lauren_Casey @carlmitchell @MeganShinn pic.twitter.com/XE00Knx9zD — Shea Goodpaster (@SheaGoodpaster) May 3, 2021

This story will be updated.

WRTV photographer Shea Goodpaster contributed to this report.

