I-65 southbound closed near North Split in Indianapolis after semi crash

Crash occurred around 7:15 a.m.
WRTV photo/Shea Goodpaster
A crash involving a semi closed the southbound lanes of I-65 near the North Split on Monday, May 3, 2021.
Posted at 8:21 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 08:28:08-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash involving a semi-tractor trailer has closed a major section of interstate in Downtown Indianapolis.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near the North Split will be shut down for several hours as crews clean up the crash, which occurred around 7:15 a.m. at mile marker 111.7.

The driver of the semi was not seriously injured in the crash, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The truck was carrying load from Amazon at the time of the crash.

This story will be updated.

WRTV photographer Shea Goodpaster contributed to this report.

