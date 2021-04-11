I-65 southbound reopens on northwest side of Indianapolis after semi crash

INDIANAPOLIS — The southbound lanes of Interstate 65 reopened Sunday afternoon about two hours after an overturned semi shut down the roadway on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the 123 mile marker of I-65, according to the Indiana State Department of Transportation.

The crash closed all southbound lanes of I-65, along with the ramp to I-465, near West 62nd Street and Eagle Creek Park.

Both I-65 and the ramp reopened around 3:30 p.m.

Information about possible injuries and what caused the crash has not been released.