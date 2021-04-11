Watch
I-65 southbound reopens on northwest side of Indianapolis after semi crash

Crews worked to clean up a crash involving a semi on Interstate 65 on the west side of Indianapolis on Sunday, April 11, 2021.
Posted at 3:11 PM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 16:33:47-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The southbound lanes of Interstate 65 reopened Sunday afternoon about two hours after an overturned semi shut down the roadway on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the 123 mile marker of I-65, according to the Indiana State Department of Transportation.

The crash closed all southbound lanes of I-65, along with the ramp to I-465, near West 62nd Street and Eagle Creek Park.

Both I-65 and the ramp reopened around 3:30 p.m.

Information about possible injuries and what caused the crash has not been released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

