IACS will hold a walk-up adoption event this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is running out of space and will host a walk-up adoption event this weekend.
The event will be held from noon-5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Dog adoptions will take place outside, while small groups of people will be allowed inside where cats can be adopted.
