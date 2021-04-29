Watch
NewsLocal NewsIndianapolis

Actions

IACS will hold a walk-up adoption event this weekend

items.[0].image.alt
IACS
PHOTOS: Adoptable dogs at IACS
Posted at 2:18 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 14:18:12-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is running out of space and will host a walk-up adoption event this weekend.

The event will be held from noon-5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Dog adoptions will take place outside, while small groups of people will be allowed inside where cats can be adopted.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!