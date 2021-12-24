Watch
IFD: Car and building catch fire after driver loses control and crashes into business

Photo Provided/Indianapolis Fire Department
Posted at 11:18 AM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 11:18:14-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Local firefighters were busy on Christmas Eve morning as they battled a car and business fire.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m.

Witnesses say a driver lost control of the car and it left the road, flipped several times and hit Carreto Auto Repair. The car and business both caught fire and the driver fled the scene.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says a driver lost control of a vehicle and it eventually hit Caretto Auto Repair and both caught fire. The driver left the scene and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters say there was heavy smoke coming from the building and it partially collapsed. No firefighters were injured.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating.

