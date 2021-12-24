IFD: Car and building catch fire after driver loses control and crashes into business

INDIANAPOLIS — Local firefighters were busy on Christmas Eve morning as they battled a car and business fire.
The fire started around 2:30 a.m.
Witnesses say a driver lost control of the car and it left the road, flipped several times and hit Carreto Auto Repair. The car and business both caught fire and the driver fled the scene.
Firefighters say there was heavy smoke coming from the building and it partially collapsed. No firefighters were injured.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating.