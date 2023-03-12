Illinois man dies in fatal Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY — A Chicago, Illinois man died early Sunday morning in a fatal crash in Jackson County, according to Indiana State Police.

Based on early investigation, police determined at around 4:00 a.m., the man, Frederick D. Felder, 37, was traveling southbound in a 2016 Freightliner semi pulling a box trailer on I-65 near the 43-mile marker, when his vehicle went west of the road.

Police say the vehicle struck trees and a fence before coming to a rest.

First responders found the man deceased inside of his vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing as they try to determine whether Felder died as a result of the crash or a medical issue.

Police say toxicology results are pending but alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors.

The right lane of I-65 southbound was closed through the area for several hours as police investigated.

The victim's family has been notified.

