IMPD giving away steering wheel locks to help with uptick in Kia, Hyundai thefts

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD will begin handing out steering wheel locks to Indianapolis residents who own specific models of Kia or Hyundai vehicles on Tuesday.

This comes as Kia and Hyundai thefts are up from this time last year — they account for 25% of all vehicles stolen in Indianapolis for 2023.

Thefts for Kia vehicles are up 400% and Hyundai vehicles are up over 250%.

Upon IMPD’s request, the manufacturers provided the locks.

Right now, each district has 250 to give out.

WRTV spoke with Lt. Shane Foley who says they’re being targeted because their safety features are not up to par with other manufacturers.

“We’re hoping people will use them. We hope this will limit the number that are stolen. This isn’t an end all be all. It’s not a solution but it is a tool that our citizens, our residents can use to help protect them from vehicle theft," Lt. Foley said.

To receive a free steeling wheel lock, you will need to:



Reside in Indianapolis

Bring your current car registration

Own a Hyundai model from 2015 to 2021 and/or a Kia model from 2011 to 2021

Free steering wheel locks will be available at each police district from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Monday through Friday while supplies last.

Additionally, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. this Tuesday, residents can come to the lobby of the city county building and pick up a free steering wheel lock.

Aside from the locks, Lt. Foley says there are other ways you can keep your vehicle safe.

“Go get the software update the manufacturers are providing. Second is put it in a secure location. Obviously not everybody has a garage but if you’re able to put it inside a garage that’s ideal. Some type of tracker device inside the car, like an AirTag, so if it gets stolen, we can more easily track and find the vehicle," Foley said.

He also recommends keeping your car in a well-lit location.

Inform your neighbors where it is and ask them to look out for any suspicious activity.