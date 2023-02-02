Improvements expected to take place at the intersection of 79th and Dean Road

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is working to make improvements to what they say is a dangerous intersection at 79th Street and Dean Road.

“There is a lot of delay with the four way stop, so that causes a lot of frustration with motorists,” INDY DPW Chief Engineer John Bowen told WRTV.

The department says at least 17 crashes were reported at that intersection over a 5 year period. It says that is relatively high for that intersection, which is currently a 4 way stop.

“I think that is probably mostly driver, but I think there is a pedestrian element as well,” Bowen told WRTV.

INDY DPW stats show about a quarter of the crashes were due to drivers simply running another car off the road. DPW is hoping a roundabout and sidewalks will help provide a solution to those who live in the area.

“With the roundabout, we will have marked crosswalks with signage to warn vehicles that this is a crosswalk to slow down,” Bowen said.

Hans Fekkes has called the area on Indy's northeast side home for the last 14 years. He says he has noticed a ton of crashes near that intersection.

“They are getting ready to put a roundabout where a stoplight would have probably sufficed,” Fekkes told WRTV.

Pink markers and spray paint mark a portion of Fekkes' driveway. He says part of the construction will cut off some of his driveway.

"The circle is right there by my exit, so they will be doing 30 miles an hour through there and I’m going to have to try and back out or go check my mail,” Fekkes said.

The total cost of the project is expected to be more than $1 million. Construction is expected to begin in 2024.

To read more about the project, click here.

