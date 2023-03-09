IND expecting large Spring Break travel crowd this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — If you have plans to fly out of the Indianapolis International Airport (IND) this weekend, you aren't alone.

The Transportation Security Administration estimates 17,000 passengers per day will move through the Indy airport security checkpoints.

Airport officials say early morning flights (4 a.m. – 7 a.m.) are the most impacted by the surge in travel. They encourage travelers to arrive at least two hours early.

TSA checkpoint A opens at 4 a.m. and checkpoint B opens at 3:30 a.m. Travelers can get to their gate through either TSA checkpoint, but TSA PreCheck is only available on checkpoint A.

There are also upgrades and construction taking place which may cause delays. For help determining parking options at IND, visit https://www.ind.com/parking .