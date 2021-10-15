Indiana Comic Convention returns with William Shatner, games and more

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Comic Convention is back following a pandemic-related intermission.

The convention will run from Friday-Sunday at the Indiana Convention Center with guests such as William Shatner, Kevin Nash and James Murray scheduled to attend.

Shatner, 90, will take part in a question/answer session Saturday, days after he became the oldest person to travel into space when he took a ride on a Blue Origin rocket.

"There's a lot of things to expect," Indiana Comic Convention spokesperson Jamie Kautzmann said. "There's going to be a lot of those celebrities out here for photo ops and signings, but we have a lot of other things going on, too."

Kautzmann said 500 vendors selling merchandice and art will be on-hand, and there will be 200 hours of programming, along with archery tag escape rooms and free arcade and console games.

Masks will be required throughout the convention.

“We wanted to keep everyone as safe as possible with everything that’s going on," Kautzmann said.

For more information, go to IndianaComicConvention.com.