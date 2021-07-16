Indiana DWD resumes federal unemployment benefit payments

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana residents who qualify for extra pandemic unemployment benefits offered by the federal government will resume receiving payments as soon as Friday.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said up to 120,000 Hoosiers will again receive payments of up to $300 each month.

"Claimants were able to request weekly payments beginning (Thursday)," said Regina Ashley, DWD chief unemployment insurance and workforce solutions officer. "In fact, as of this morning, we've already paid 25,000 claimants on PUA and PEUC over $33 million. This includes the $300 add-on."

On Monday, the Court of Appeals of Indiana ordered the benefits to be restarted following a lawsuit challenging Gov. Eric Holcomb's attempt to stop those federal payments.

People eligible for the payments will receive them retroactive to the week ending June 26.

As of now, the extra unemployment benefits are scheduled to expire in September, but Holcomb was among several Republican governors who attempted to end the federal benefits early in what he said was an effort to fill thousands of open jobs across the state.

