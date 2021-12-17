Indiana hunting, fishing and trapping license fees will increase in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — People who want to hunt, fish and trap in Indiana will pay more for a license in 2022.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Friday that hunting, fishing and trapping license fees will increase next year for the first time since 2006. DNR will also hike the cost of other commercial license fees, some for the first time since the 1980s.

The price of a combination hunting and fishing license for Indiana residents will increase from $25 to $32. An annual fishing license will go from $17 to $23. Hunting and trapping licenses will both increase from $17 to $20.

A deer bundle license will increase from $65 to $91. A full list of new fees can be found here.

The increases will be applied beginning in January for personal licenses starting with the 2022-23 license year — April 1, 2022-March 31, 2023.

According to Indiana DNR, the fee increase does not affect licenses for the remainder of the 2021-22 license year — April 1, 2021-March 31, 2022 — even if those licenses are purchased after Jan. 1.

The new fees will go toward habitat restoration, maintenance of public lands, scientific research and education, expansion of other services and the Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement, according to DNR.