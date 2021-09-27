Indiana Pacers arena renamed Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — The home of the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever has been renamed Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment announced the multiyear deal Monday morning. Terms of the naming rights deal have not been released.

“Just as the Fieldhouse is so much more than simply a basketball arena, the chance to partner with a bold, forward-thinking company like Gainbridge means so much more than just putting a name on a building,” PS&E President & Chief Operating Officer Rick Fuson said in a statement.

The fieldhouse opened in 1999 as Conseco Fieldhouse and later became known as Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

In 2019, Gainbridge, an Indianapolis-based financial company, became the title sponsor for the Indianapolis 500.

The arena is currently undergoing $360 million in renovations, which were announced in April 2019 when the Capital Improvement Board reached a $25 million agreement with Pacers Sports & Entertainment, which operates the arena for the CIB.

The first phase of renovations focused on interior work and was completed last year. The second phase includes a new entry pavilion and exterior construction, along with other interior changes, and is scheduled to be complete by the end of 2021.

The final phase from Jan. 1, 2022 through Oct. 1, 2022, will include completing the entry pavilion, the construction of an exterior plaza, which will feature an outdoor skating rink, and completion of the interior renovations.