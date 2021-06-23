Indiana State Fair will present 18 nights of Free Stage concerts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair feature 18 nights of music on the Free Stage when it returns this summer.

Admission to Free Stage shows are free with paid fair admission, which will be $10 in advance and $13 at the gate, and seating is first-come, first-served. Ticket information can be found on the fair's website.

This year's fair will take place from Friday, July 30-Sunday, Aug. 22. The Indiana State Fairgrounds will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Here is a list of this year's performers: