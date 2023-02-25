Indiana woman celebrates 104th birthday

INDIANAPOLIS — "I've never had this much attention in my whole life."

Viola Arnold is celebrating her 104th birthday surrounded by family and friends.

"The Lord above has taken good care of me all these years and He's with me every day. I'm here until he comes and gets me," Arnold told WRTV.

She grew up in a log cabin in Franklin Township. She went to the Indiana Business School for six months, and it only cost $100.

WRTV/Tony Grant

After more than a century, Arnold credits her longevity to her faith.

Her wish for the future is to have peace on earth and goodwill towards man.

