Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis

Actions

Indiana woman celebrates 104th birthday

viola arnold.PNG
WRTV/Tony Grant
Viola Arnold is 104 years young!
viola arnold.PNG
Posted at 10:26 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 22:26:01-05

INDIANAPOLIS — "I've never had this much attention in my whole life."

Viola Arnold is celebrating her 104th birthday surrounded by family and friends.

"The Lord above has taken good care of me all these years and He's with me every day. I'm here until he comes and gets me," Arnold told WRTV.

She grew up in a log cabin in Franklin Township. She went to the Indiana Business School for six months, and it only cost $100.

viola party.PNG

After more than a century, Arnold credits her longevity to her faith.

Her wish for the future is to have peace on earth and goodwill towards man.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE