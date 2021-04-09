Indiana Women's Prison nursery renamed in honor of IMPD Officer Breann Leath

INDIANAPOLIS — Breann Leath was honored Friday at the place where she made an impact before her work with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The Indiana State Department of Correction held a ceremony Friday to rededicate the nursery at the Indiana Women's Prison as the Breann Leath Memorial Maternal-Child Health Unit.

The unit where Leath worked in 2015-16 allows mothers who are incarcerated to remain close to their children and learn to care for them after they are released.

WRTV photo The Officer Breann Leath Memorial Maternal-Child Health Unit was dedicated at the Indiana Women's Prison on Friday, April 9, 2021.

"The mission of the unit is quite simple: keep mother and baby together while fostering nurturing bonds and personal growth," Indiana Women's Prison Chief Medical Officer Kristen Dauss said.

Leath's mother said she knows her daughter would have been honored to have the unit named for her.

"Everybody just standing by us and comforting us and helping us through this horrific emotional roller coaster that we're on has been very comforting," Breann's mother, Jennifer Leath, said.

