Indianapolis Art Center offering free classes to those affected by recent layoffs

INDIANAPOLIS — After several Central Indiana companies recently announced layoffs, the Indianapolis Art Center wanted to find a way to help those affected.

"So many people have their sense of identity wrapped around their work. [Getting laid off] can be almost traumatic, losing that sense of self," Mark Williams, Indianapolis Art Center president, said. "Just inviting them to be, to let them know you have a place where you can belong, and you can feel a part of a community, a supportive community — we thought could be critically important to some of those people."

The Center, located in Broad Ripple, is offering several art classes for free to those who have been recently laid off:

Jan. 31, 1:00 p.m. – Painting

Jan. 31, 6:30 p.m. – Resin Casting

Feb. 1, 12:30 p.m. – Printmaking

"Working in this space, we know the therapeutic power that art has and we recognize that that especially the younger segment of the workforce has not lived through a recession during their professional careers," Williams said. "We just saw an opportunity to step up for our neighbors in a time of need, and do what little we could."

No prior experience is required. For more information or to sign up for a class, call the Center at 317.255.2464.

Admission to exhibitions at the Indianapolis Art Center are free to everyone all year. The 85th annual student show has its opening reception on Feb. 3.