Indianapolis considers future of 28-story city offices tower

Posted at 3:10 PM, Sep 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-05 15:10:45-04

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis officials will be asking developers for potential new uses for the 28-story City-County Building as about half of it will be vacated in the coming months with the opening of a new criminal justice complex.

City officials want proposals that include housing for the 59-year-old tower as much office space has become available in downtown Indianapolis since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Mayor Jeff Bennett said converting at least part of the building to residential use could make the city’s downtown less reliant on office workers and tourists.

The criminal justice complex includes a new county jail and a courts building.

