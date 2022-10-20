Indianapolis Fire Department receives new training tower

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department now has a new training tower as work on its new Training Academy continues.

The six story structure features three sections, a four-story fire training tower, a two-story residential section and a one-story burn room annex. There's also features to help with high-rise training and special rope rescue options.

IFD estimates around 4,000 firefighters will train in the facility each year, including a 60 member recruit class that starts in February.

IFD told WRTV Thursday the tower isn't open yet and they do not have an anticipated opening date.

No additional details have been released.

