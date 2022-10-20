Watch Now
Indianapolis Fire Department receives new training tower

Posted at 2:53 PM, Oct 20, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department now has a new training tower as work on its new Training Academy continues.

The six story structure features three sections, a four-story fire training tower, a two-story residential section and a one-story burn room annex. There's also features to help with high-rise training and special rope rescue options.

IFD estimates around 4,000 firefighters will train in the facility each year, including a 60 member recruit class that starts in February.

IFD told WRTV Thursday the tower isn't open yet and they do not have an anticipated opening date.

No additional details have been released.

