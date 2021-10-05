Indianapolis Moms group provides resources during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — With pandemic restrictions loosening, a local group of moms is making sure those resources aren't hard to find since mental health is so important.

Indianapolis Moms brings parenting and community together so whether mothers are looking for safe play spaces during the pandemic or just a way to connect with other moms, the group is adapting to the times to offer support.

“We host events there’s lots of ways to be involved,” Lauren Schregardus said.

She said Indianapolis Moms makes getting through this pandemic just a little easier on women.

“It’s a unique and diverse group of voice from across Indiana,” Schregardus said.

The mother of two came alongside the group after having her first child and said being fully connected to the group has helped during the pandemic.

“We call on our tribe to guide us, I look for blog posts and I look to other moms for their experiences,” Schregardus said.

Check out the resources here.