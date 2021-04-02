Indianapolis named one of the best places for first-time homebuyers to live, report says

INDIANAPOLIS — Right at the top of a recent "Good Housekeeping" article, Indianapolis is listed as one of the best places to live for first-time homebuyers.

The magazine's online article listed Indy's affordability and career opportunities in the healthcare and technology industries as the pros for those looking to buy their first home.

Good Housekeeping's Kelsey Mulvey wrote:

"Not only does the Crossroads of America have a bustling healthcare and technology scene, but its cost of living is also 7.6 percent under the national average. That way, you can have a steady work-life balance."

The Indy Chamber, in partnership with other civic leaders, recently launched a new website called lifeinindy.com that provides information on the Circle City's neighborhoods, things to do, and career opportunities for those seeking to become future residents.

"Given the advent of remote work due to COVID-19, many individuals across the country are evaluating where to build their lives with flexible working arrangements," the Indy Chamber wrote in a release to WRTV.