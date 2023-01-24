Indianapolis nonprofit partnering with Eli Lilly for new program, opportunities

INDIANAPOLIS — The Be Nimble Foundation, which focuses on creating a diverse and inclusive tech ecosystem, is entering a new partnership with Eli Lilly and Company to help recruit and train candidates.

Skills First @ Lilly provides candidates without four-year college degrees greater access to roles at the company that they may not have had through traditional recruiting methods.

WRTV first introduced you to Be Nimble last month.

"We get to directly work with and talk to our people — Black and brown people, usually between the age of about 16 to 35, that are looking to do a career transition, mostly in the tech sector," co-founder Kelly Jones said.

The partnership will allow cohort members to complete Microsoft and Google certifications in a completely remote environment. Available certifications include UX/UI design and development, tech sales and customer success.

After the 2-3 month cohort, Lilly representatives will interview candidates and identify those who are fit for extended apprenticeship opportunities.

”Upskilling is absolutely key to building a more diverse, equitable workforce,” said Jeff Williams, co-founder of Be Nimble. “Over the last five years, our partnerships with Microsoft and Google have allowed us to scale tremendously. And now, with Lilly, we’ll be able to fast track skilled talent directly into fitting, fulfilling, rewarding careers right here in our homebase of Indianapolis."

In its first year, Be Nimble and Lilly share a goal of recruiting at least 50 professionals and assisting them in building their skill sets, and providing streamlined access to high-paying, two-year apprenticeships within Lilly. These apprentices are gateway opportunities to full-time career positions at Lilly.

Applications are now open. To learn more and apply, click here.

