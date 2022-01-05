Watch
Indianapolis Public Schools hosting immunization clinics this week

WRTV photo
IPS board deciding when in-class instruction will start.
Posted at 10:49 PM, Jan 04, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) is partnering with the Indiana Department of Health to host two vaccine clinics this week.

On Wednesday, Jan. 5, Arsenal Tech High School, located at 1500 E. Michigan St., will offer school immunizations as well as the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots.

“We know the best way out of this pandemic is vaccination coupled with mitigation efforts,” said IPS superintendent Dr. Aleesia
Johnson in a news release. “We urge everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccinations and their booster shots, and wear their masks.”

On Thursday, Jan. 5, Shortridge High School, located at 3401 N. Meridian St., will host the same clinic.

For both locations, pre-registration is required for all in-school student immunizations and is also recommended for all families attending the after-school clinics. On-site registration/authorization will be permitted.

The clinic will be limited to students from 12 - 2 p.m. Other families, students and staff may attend from 2:45 - 7 p.m.

For more information about IPS's COVID-19 policies, click here.

