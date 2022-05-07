Indianapolis woman offers help to single parents through workshops, assistance programs

INDIANAPOLIS - Community groups and non-profits are doing their part to try and keep teenagers on the straight and narrow path. Dionne Brown, who founded Single Parent Connection in 2018, says the work is challenging and rewarding.

"As a single mom, I saw first-hand how hard things were when it came to raising a young man," Brown said. "There were just certain things I couldn't teach him."

It's why she, partnering with the Men's Ministry of The Blended Church, came up with the Boys to Men Workshop. There will two workshops this summer where young men between the ages of 12 & 18 will learn important life lessons.

WRTV has featured Brown in the past for her work. She's also received national exposure for what she's doing to help single parents in Indianapolis.

Single Parent Connection offers a variety of other programs to help families. A list of those offerings, which include a money management and rebuilding credit workshop, can be found by clicking here.

The Smart Money Management Workshop will be held over Zoom on May 10 from 6PM to 7PM.

