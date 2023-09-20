Indy airport wins customer satisfaction award for sixth time

INDIANAPOLIS — For the sixth time, the Indianapolis International Airport has picked up an award for their customer satisfaction.

The Indianapolis International Airport has been named the best airport for customer satisfaction by J.D. Power. The specific award for IND is for medium-sized airports in North America.

IND has now won this award four times in the past five years.

“This award demonstrates the dedication of our team and airport business partners to the community,” said Mario Rodriguez, Indianapolis Airport Authority executive director. “The true magic is that our world-class team has a boundless capacity, year after year, to continuously improve the airport customer experience.”

Recognition is ranked by J.D. Power based on customer ratings via survey.

The Indy airport received an overall customer satisfaction score of 843 out of 1,000, which is the highest in the medium-sized airport category.

“Our customers experience the team’s caring and pride in so many ways throughout their journey, and they only find that here at IND,” said Rodriguez. “Our team is the best in the industry, which is why the Indy airport is ranked the best repeatedly.”

Among the praise from travelers, Indy airport had high marks on cleanliness, access to gates, efficient security and variety of food and beverage.