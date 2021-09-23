Indy Chicken & Beer Fest makes debut Saturday in support of hospitality workers

INDIANAPOLIS — For Eat Here Indy’s Bradley Houser, it’s a no brainer.

“You can’t miss with chicken, and Indiana is a brewery state,” said Houser.

That’s why he thinks the Indy Chicken & Beer Fest is bound to be a hit. The inaugural festival was planned for 2020, but the pandemic shutdown kept it from happening.

Finally, the festival is scheduled to take place Saturday at the Pavilion at Pan Am, and it will support a worthy cause.

“Proceeds are going to the hospitality relief fund. That fund is designed to aid hospitality workers during the pandemic,” Houser said.

In the process, some new restaurants will shine too.

