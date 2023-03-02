Indy DPW taking advantage of warmer weather to start strip-patching

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works says crews are taking advantage of warmer weather to begin strip-patching pothole patching around Indianapolis.

“Strip-patching is what buys us some additional time and years. When we do strip patching, it allows us to tear it down to a base layer and not see those cracks,” said Indy DPW Director Brandon Herget.

Strip patching uses hot-mix asphalt for roadway maintenance. While it's not something that is available until the weather starts to get warmer, DPW says this is another tool in its toolbox to fix the issues.

“You still have to swerve around the streets that they are working on. I don’t see it making an impact,” Indianapolis resident Melissa Paulson said.

Indy DPW says strip-patching work in 2023 will be completed by $10 million in construction contracts with two different contractors. The strip-patching projects are part of the city’s transportation infrastructure budget, with a total of $290 million being invested into roads, sidewalks and bridges. So far in 2023 Indy DPW says crews have filled more than 66,000 potholes and resolved 3,800 service requests.

DPW says it has received more than 5,400 pothole requests.

“I had to replace a tire a few months ago,” Indianapolis resident Tammy Stout said.

Stout claims a pothole took out her tire and she had to pay about $40 for a new one.

“I called and reported it,” Stout said

There are also more than 3,000 open pothole claims around the city, which can be seen on The Indy Pothole Viewer.

DPW's message is to have patience and report a pothole if you see one.

Crews began strip-patching operations last week and have completed a segment of Zionsville Road from 71st Street to 82nd Street. Strip-patching efforts are underway at the following locations:

21st St from Country Club Road to I-465

English Avenue from Randolph Street to Leeds Avenue

Arlington Avenue from Brookville Road to 10th Street

It is possible to get reimbursed if a pothole damages your car, but very few claims are paid out.

You have to prove the city or state knew about the pothole before your damage. These are the steps you must take to be reimbursed and things to keep in mind:

File a tort claim on the Mayor's Action Center website or call 317-327-4622.

Show photos of your damage.

The claim must be made within 180 days.

You must show receipts from bills you incurred for repairs.

To report potholes, you can use the RequestIndy mobile app, call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622 or click here.

For more on how to file a tort claim, click here. You can also download, then fill out a blank template by clicking here.

By law, the city has 90 days to process a tort claim.

The city recommends you submit invoices for work completed on your car, not estimates.

