Indy PopCon organizers announce guests for July 9-11 convention

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy PopCon, an annual comic and pop culture convention, will return for an in-person event July 9-11 at the Indiana Convention Center.

The convention will feature celebrities, comic books, artists and other guests with an International Film Festival scheduled to be held July 8.

Organizers expected up to 40,000 people to attend last year's event before being forced to host it online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This guests include Emily Swallow of "Supernatural" and "The Mandalorian," Holly Marie Combs from "Charmed" and "Pretty Little Liars," Kate Flannery and David Koechner from "The Office," Jim O'Heir from "Parks and Recreation," Jim Cummings who is the voice of Winnie the Pooh, and C.J. and Richie Ramone of The Ramones.

Indy PopCon organizers said the event differs from other cons in that it focuses on all genres of fandom.

Tickets are currently on sale on Indy PopCon's website.

Pre-sale single-day admission for adults begins at $25, and regular 3-day admission is available for $70. Admission for children ages 10 and under is $5 per day, while kids two and younger get in free with a parent or guardian.