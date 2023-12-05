Indy wish kid inspires others battling cancer with new book 'LIV: A Memoir'

INDIANAPOLIS — Olivia Stoy was just 12 years old when she was forced to face her own mortality.

“As a 12-year-old the first question I had was 'Am I gonna' die?'" Stoy said. "And the second question was: 'Am I gonna' lose my hair?'”

The Steuben County-native was battling cancer.

In 2016, when her middle school friends were thinking about passing biology and joining their favorite clubs, Stoy was diagnosed with T-lymphoblastic lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that primarily affects children.

She relapsed in 2018.

“The only thing to do after that is a bone marrow transplant. So we prepared for that," she said. "One pretty big bump in the road was that the insurance at the time would not cover the bone marrow transplant," she said.

Now a student at Butler University, Stoy has turned her battle with cancer into a new book, ‘LIV: A Memoir,’ that she hopes might inspire others.

"Despite so many bumps in the road, you can still make it through," Stoy said.

Stoy needed a lot of help in her fight with the disease. She and her family had to raise $350,000 in just a couple of months to pay for the procedure.

“My community came together and that’s where Liv it up started," she said.

This was a dark time for Stoy.

Weekly blood and platelet transfusions, missing school, having a hard time making friends.

But through it all she kept her faith.

"There’s a lot of bad," she said. "When I look back I see a lot of the good that’s come from all of this."

Today, she’s cancer-free and studying psychology at Butler.

Writing a memoir, she said, has helped her heal.

“The book was actually another way of therapy and getting it all out. The reason I wanted to write the book was to have everything in like one place so that I could look back on it and not have to store it in my head and have it hanging above me," Stoy said.

She started the process in August 2021, with the help of Make-A-Wish Chairperson Rick Farrant.

The book shares the ups and downs of her life and also includes family members and friends’ perspectives.

“I wanted to advocate for childhood cancer and show people what kids go through and what that looks like," she said. “It is personal. But I want people to be able to see the real side of it.”

Stoy plans to donate a portion of the proceeds from the book to organizations like Make-a-Wish.

Stoy will be signing copies of her book ‘LIV: A Memoir’ from 6-7 p.m. Dec. 6 at The Marquee Club on Butler University’s Campus; 4602 Sunset Avenue, Indianapolis.

