IndyGo to temporarily adjust bus schedules in October due to driver shortage

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo announced Thursday it will temporarily decrease the frequency of some of its bus routes in October due to a continuing driver shortage.

The scheduling change will affect 15 bus routes beginning Oct. 10. The routes include 2, 4, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 18, 21, 24, 25, 28, 30, 31 and 86.

Routes 2 and 86 will arrive at stops once an hour rather than every 30 minutes, Monday-Saturday.

Routes 2 and 13 will come every two hours instead of every hour, Monday-Friday.

Routes 4, 12, 15, 16, 18, 21, 24, 28, 30 and 31 will maintain their current frequency throughout the day. However, there will be no high frequency service during rush hour times between 6-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m., according to IndyGo.

IndyGo officials said the changes are the result of an ongoing driver shortage. They hope smaller adjustments will provide a more reliable service for riders during a time when other transit agencies "are drastically cutting service."

Updated schedules will be available for riders online and in print the week of Oct. 10.