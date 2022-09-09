International Violin Competition of Indianapolis begins Friday night

INDIANAPOLIS — For some, it's considered the Olympics of the violin world.

The International Violin Competition of Indianapolis is taking place in the Circle City over the next 17 days.

Participants who represent 13 countries across five continents are competing for $350,000 in cash and prizes, post-competition career management and the opportunity to borrow an IVCI violin for four years through a loan.

Each round of the 2022 Competition will be performed to a live audience, and livestreamed and available on-demand on the competition's website.