IUPUI graduate overcomes hearing disability and pursues her passion

INDIANAPOLIS — Graduation season is here and one recent IUPUI grad is proving that no matter what life throws at you, you can overcome any obstacle.

Ashley Scheibelhut was born deaf and she faced many challenges growing up while having multiple surgeries. Through it all, though, she persisted, and she graduated from IUPUI over the weekend.

"I just want to show people that no matter what disability you have, you can still achieve your goals and if that's to go get a college degree, then go make it happen," Scheibelhut said.

And she is making it happen.

Scheibelhut is pursuing her dream of working in production, and with the help of her mentor, she has been able to land some cool gigs.

"He's given me amazing opportunities for like, bookings.com and hotel.com, and I made promo videos, I made advertising videos for them. And then he was giving me giving me a lot of like support of with my hearing disability," Scheibelhut said. "And he also given me an opportunity to go work with TLC network, and I did a season with Dr. pimple popper show as a production assistant."