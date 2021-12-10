GM to upgrade Indiana foundry to support electric pickup

BEDFORD, Ind. (AP) — General Motors is planning a $51 million upgrade at its aluminum die casting foundry in southern Indiana to support manufacturing of the upcoming electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

GM said it will install state-of-the-art equipment at its sprawling Bedford plant complex, which this year began producing electric drive unit castings for the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup and 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV.

The Herald-Times reports that company officials say the upgrade at the Bedford foundry will support the manufacture of drive unit castings for the Chevrolet Silverado EV and other current casting applications.

The plant employs about 900 hourly and salaried workers.