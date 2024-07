LAWRENCE COUNTY — The Lawrence County community is mourning the loss of a sheriff's deputy.

Deputy Brenton Trueblood died in a motorcycle crash in Greene County Saturday night.

According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on E. State Road 445 near I-69.

Trueblood was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

He was just 25 years old.

The crash remains under investigation.