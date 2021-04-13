Legendary Pacers coach and broadcaster Bobby 'Slick' Leonard dies at age 88

INDIANAPOLIS — Bobby "Slick" Leonard, who led the Indiana Pacers to three ABA championships as a hall of fame coach, as died. He was 88.

The Pacers confirmed Leonard's death on Tuesday in a statement from team owners Herb and Steve Simon in which they called Leonard "the spirit of our franchise."

"With a charisma, intensity, and wit to match his nickname, Slick made us champions," the statement said. "He was our biggest fan and our most loving critic, and he personified Pacers basketball for generations of Hoosier families.

"Most importantly, though, Slick and Nancy are our family, and his passing leaves an unfillable void in the hearts of everyone associated with this organization. We keep the entire Leonard family in our prayers, and we recognize and honor Slick for what he meant to our state both on and off the court."

Former Indiana Pacers coach Bobby "Slick" Leonard watches a banner being hung in his honor during a presentation at half time of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2014. Leonard was being honored for his recent induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Born in Terre Haute on July 17, 1932, Leonard was a two-time All-American at Indiana University in a career that was highlighted by his game-winning free throw in the 1953 NCAA championship game.

He spent seven seasons in the NBA as a player before heading to the sideline, first with the Chicago Zephyrs and Baltimore Bullets, and later in Indianapolis with the Pacers.

Leonard won 529 games with the Pacers as a coach between 1968-80, including ABA titles in 1970, 1972 and 1973. He began a second career with the Pacers in 1985 as a color commentator where he celebrated the team's 3-pointers with his trademark "Boom Baby!" call.

Leonard was inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy, five children, 12 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Gov. Eric Holcomb offered the following statement regarding the passing of Bobby "Slick" Leonard:

“Slick Leonard is an Indiana icon. He was the embodiment of basketball with his wide-ranging career starting with his days as a high school player in Terre Haute, going on to Indiana University to win a college national championship, and then his career with the NBA as a player, coach, broadcaster, and savior of the Indiana Pacers. His presence in the arena and in our state will be deeply missed. You can’t find anyone who doesn’t love Slick.”



Statement from @PacersSportsEnt Owners Herb Simon, Steve Simon, & the Simon Family on the passing of Bobby “Slick” Leonard: https://t.co/doR1nPEbLi pic.twitter.com/xrso5tYvfA — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) April 13, 2021

No better person to represent IU, @Pacers, our city, our state than Slick Leonard. An icon. Responsible w/ Nancy for saving the franchise. Very fortunate to meet him 40+ years ago; he and my dad were classmates at IU. My thoughts and prayers are w/ Nancy and the Leonard family. pic.twitter.com/FJjLw8IfwD — Chris Denari (@ChrisDenari) April 13, 2021

Slick Leonard is the most important sports figure in Indianapolis history. More than Peyton and Reggie, because without Slick, there’s a strong chance neither would’ve had professional careers in this city.



It’s impossible to overstate his impact. R.I.P. to an Indiana legend — Derek Schultz (@Schultz975) April 13, 2021

I've been making some calls, letting former Pacers know about Slick Leonard's passing. Their immediate reaction says all you need to know about what they thought of him. He commanded their respect when they played for him and forever after. — Mark Montieth (@MarkMontieth) April 13, 2021