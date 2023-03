INDIANAPOLIS — A new gas station and convenience market that originated in Greenfield will soon be open in Indianapolis.

Leo’s Market & Eatery features salad, pasta and potato bowls, soup and bakery items, including kolaches. Shoppers can also find products from Indiana vendors in the store.

Leo's plans to open in April at the corner of Emerson and Edgewood Avenues on the city's south side.

Other Central Indiana Leo's locations are in Greenfield, Noblesville and McCordsville.