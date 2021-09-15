Local chef hosts pop-up restaurant to keep culinary mentorship program going

INDIANAPOLIS — Chef Felicia Grady is used to taking ingredients and making a menu. Soon, she will transform Broadway United Methodist Church into a pop-up restaurant.

In June, we introduced you to the creator of Plate It Up Catering when Grady tought a group of far east side girls how to make homemade salad dressing since then they've learned so much more.

“They learn to clarify butter make sandwiches, use the griddle deep fry, they learn how to sauté,” Grady said.

On Oct. 16 and 23, Broadway United Methodist Church customers will take their pick of soups, salads and sandwiches put together by participants based on what they've picked up in the program.

“Being a chef is 10% of cooking. Being a chef is more running a restaurant,” Grady said. “Not only will they get experience at the back of the house. They will get to experience at the front of the house, learning customer service, learning how to greet people.”

The proceeds will go towards keeping the program going and growing.

“It’s a growing industry for women of color but it is growing it’s not a lot of us in the executive chef area,” Grady said.

She wants to keep exposing the young women to the opportunities for them that are out there especially if it means helping to diversify the industry.