Longtime racing journalist Robin Miller dies at age 71

Provided by Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Longtime motorsports journalist Robin Miller (center) died on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Posted at 11:07 AM, Aug 25, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Robin Miller, one of the nation's most prominent motorsports journalists, died Wednesday at age 71.

Miller, a Southport native, began his career in journalism as a 19-year-old in 1968 at the Indianapolis Star where he worked for more than 30 years.

Following his time at the Star, Miller became known nationally as a television personality and columnist with ESPN, Speed, NBC and Racer.

He is survived by a sister, Diane, and nieces Emily and Ashley.

Stream now!