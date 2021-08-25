Longtime racing journalist Robin Miller dies at age 71

INDIANAPOLIS — Robin Miller, one of the nation's most prominent motorsports journalists, died Wednesday at age 71.

Miller, a Southport native, began his career in journalism as a 19-year-old in 1968 at the Indianapolis Star where he worked for more than 30 years.

Following his time at the Star, Miller became known nationally as a television personality and columnist with ESPN, Speed, NBC and Racer.

He is survived by a sister, Diane, and nieces Emily and Ashley.

From Robin Miller's wonderful, loving sister Diane - ♥️ pic.twitter.com/CZ2m2LlpEc — Steve H. Shunck (@SHUNCK) August 25, 2021

Friend or foe, you always knew where you stood with Robin Miller.



And every open-wheel racing fan knew there were few who were more knowledgeable or passionate about our sport.



He will be deeply missed, and our thoughts are with his family and friends. https://t.co/Ga4trMJTvx — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) August 25, 2021

So thankful for all that Robin Miller has done for our sport. His wit and insight will be sorely missed. https://t.co/eDVHPk3R8G — Alexander Rossi (@AlexanderRossi) August 25, 2021

R.I.P. to one of Indy’s all-time great characters, and the best racing journalist ever.



Mario Andretti said it best: “There’s only one Robin Miller, and we can all thank God for that.” https://t.co/nxByq1oW7s — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 25, 2021

So sad to hear Robin Miller has passed. He has done so much for me and the sport we all love. You’ll be greatly missed by the entire racing community. Wishing all of Robins family and friends prayers during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/h0uQDj8CVq — Sage Karam (@SageKaram) August 25, 2021