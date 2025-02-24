Man killed in west side crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Monday morning on the city's west side. The incident, which resulted in the death of a male driver, took place at the 4700 block of West Morris Street, at D Transport Inc., a local trucking company.

Authorities responded to the scene shortly before 6:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a vehicle collision. According to police reports, a vehicle traveling through the parking lot of D Transport Inc. struck a parked dump truck before veering off the lot and traveling down an embankment.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers believe the man may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash. However, the official cause of death will be determined by the Marion County Coroner's Office.

