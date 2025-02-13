Man riding bicycle killed in south side crash

Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a crash that killed a man on the city’s south side.

Officers were called to East Raymond Street and Shelby Street around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday and found a male victim with injuries consistent with trauma.

The man, who appeared to be riding a bicycle at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene. The IMPD fatal crash investigation team is handling the investigation.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives. IMPD reported that the driver did not appear to be impaired. But officers say the driver will be transported to an area hospital for a blood draw, which is standard procedure in fatal accident investigations.

