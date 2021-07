INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears will host two youth basketball clinics in July.

The first clinic on July 20 will be open to children 10-12 years old and fifth and sixth graders, while the second will be for kids ages 13-15 and seventh and eighth graders, according to a news release.

Both camps will run from 9 a.m.-noon at the Him by Her Collegiate School for the Arts. The event is free and open to the public, but space is limited and registration is required to attend.