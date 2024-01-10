Mayor Hogsett names Christopher Bailey as Acting Chief of IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogett has named an acting chief for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Christopher Bailey, currently is the Assistant Chief of Police after serving 25 years in IMPD, will step into the role as acting chief to allow for continuity of leadership as outgoing Chief Randal Taylor transitions to a new role in the Victims Services Section of IMPD.

Bailey removed himself as a candidate for the permanent role recently, but will serve as acting chief while Hogsett continues to select a permanent chief of police.

“After two straight years of double-digit reductions in criminal homicides, it is critical that IMPD’s next Chief of Police is the right leader to carry forward the progress we have made with our holistic, community-based approach to improving public safety. I am focused on naming a permanent Chief of Police as expeditiously as possible while remaining thoughtful about the best leader to ensure our officers are supported through the challenges ahead for the department in a time when the profession of policing is changing rapidly,” said Mayor Hogsett. “I am grateful to our IMPD officers and command staff who have continued to demonstrate professionalism and commitment to making our neighborhoods safer during this period of transition.”

The change in leadership is effective at 5 p.m. on Jan. 10.