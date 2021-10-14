Mikado Japanese Restaurant in Downtown Indianapolis closing in December

INDIANAPOLIS — A longtime downtown Indianapolis sushi restaurant announced Wednesday night it would be closing permanently come December.

Mikado Japanese Restaurant, situated on the corner of Georgia and Illinois Streets, posted the news on its social media accounts stating, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce we have to say goodbye."

Located just a block away from the Indiana Convention Center, Mikado was undoubtedly the place to grab sushi for many travelers coming to the Circle City.

Mikado states that as a minority-women-owned establishment, it's proud to have been in business for 23 years.

"We will miss seeing everybody and are grateful for your support all these years. We're proud to have been one of the few family-, women- and minority-owned businesses in the Wholesale District that had navigated through the 2008 financial crisis, served crowds of people during Super Bowl XLVI and now weathering through the COVID-19 pandemic," Mikado's Facebook post read.

Mikado plans to officially close its doors at the beginning of December for a "much needed break." According to Mikado, however, the owners will be back with a new project soon.

