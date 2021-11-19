Mike Epps dreams about bringing a little bit of Hollywood to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Comedian Mike Epps is once again thinking big for his hometown.

Epps, who will tape a comedy special for Netflix this weekend at the Madam C.J. Walker Legacy Center, has big dreams for Indianapolis that includes youth, jobs and future films.

"One of my dreams is to build a movie studio here," Epps said. "A little bit of Hollywood to Indianapolis."

Epps' dream is somewhat similar to what actor Tyler Perry did in Atlanta with a movie production studio.

"My being from here, I want to bring a film school here and the school will accept at-risk kids because they make some of the best directors, actors, and actresses because of the pain they've been through," he said. "That's what made me."

He will perform at 8 p.m. Friday with two shows to follow Saturday. Tickets for his performances sold out weeks ago.

Watch the video in the player above to hear more about Epps' plans.

