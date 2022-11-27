MLT Outreach Center seeks donations and sponsors this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS — For those struggling to put food on the table or gifts under the Christmas tree, the holidays can be a difficult time of year.

“We wanna to decrease all those risk factors and decrease as many barriers this holiday season,” LaShauna Triplett with MLT Outreach Center said.

The organization has been providing holiday assistance to families for the past 15 years.

This year, more than 900 families signed up.

Triplett says they have the capacity to help roughly 850.

“We still have over a hundred families that are on a waiting list and are really in need this year," Triplett said.

So far, they’ve collected 200 coats. But because of an increased need this year, they’re looking to collect 500.

They’re also looking for toys, hats, gloves and more.

“We’re reaching out to our community stakeholders [and] sponsors who want to help a family and do a good cause," she said.

Some of their sponsors are Toys for Tots, MCRC Community Center, Marion County Region 10 DCS, Firefly Children & Family Alliance, Indy HeartBeat, IPS McKinney Vento Liaison, Total Praise and Worship and Elan Furs.

Total Praise and Worship Pastor Gigi Jordan says she’s seen a large need in her community.

“One year I was working and I saw in the line there was so many children standing there cold without jackets on. I’m like we need to get coats," Jordan said.

She encourages you, if you have the means, to donate what you can.

“Sometimes just looking in your closet and just saying hey I’ve got an extra coat," she said.

MLT Outreach Center is accepting donations now through December 9.

The Toy Giveaway and Food Boxes will be Saturday, December 17 at Warren Central Fieldhouse.

You can find more information here.

