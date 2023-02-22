Mom searching for answers after son severely injured in DUI crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly two years after her son's life was altered by injuries sustained in a crash, a Hoosier mom is searching for answers.

Christopher Armstrong was 19-years-old when his car was t-boned by another driver. His vehicle flipped and landed in a ditch on May 23, 2021.

"The Chaplin was trying to tell me that Christopher had been in a car wreck. I thought maybe he had broke his leg, he broke his arm. But what I walked into was none of that. I walked into my child completely broken," Mary Armstrong said.

Christopher was in a coma and had traumatic brain injuries along with multiple broken bones. His eye was also ripped out.

Life as the family knew it was forever changed.

Provided/Mary Armstrong

"They explained to us that Christopher, if he lived, he wouldn't be much. Basically a vegetable," Mary said.

It was later revealed that the other person involved in the crash took a breathalyzer test at the scene and blew a .151 — almost twice the legal limit of .08.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the cause of the accident and person at fault could not be determined.

They weren't able to answer why a blood alcohol test was not done when the other driver was treated at the hospital, but if it had been done, that person could have been charged with a DUI.

"Because somebody didn't do the paperwork right or whatever, there's no justice for my son," Mary said.

WRTV also reached out to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, who directed us back to IMPD.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving says they are speaking to Indiana lawmakers Thursday about strengthening DUI laws.

