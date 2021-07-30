More than 52,000 Hoosier families facing eviction as pandemic moratorium ends Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 50,000 Hoosiers are facing eviction despite a new pandemic-related federal moratorium announced Friday by President Joe Biden’s administration.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a new eviction moratorium through Sept. 30 for USDA-financed properties. Another federal eviction moratorium set 11 months ago by the Centers for Disease Control expires Saturday.

“Evictions have been happening throughout the pandemic,” said Amy Nelson, executive director of the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana. “The moratorium has certainly helped a number of people, but it did not help everyone.”

WRTV photo. Are Indiana renters facing mass evictions?

To qualify for the CDC moratorium protection, tenants must prove they’ve lost substantial income due to the pandemic; earn less than $99,000--or 198,000 for a couple; and are making an effort to pay their monthly rent.

The CDC moratorium was aimed at stopping displaced families from becoming homeless or doubling up and further spreading COVID-19.

The new moratorium applies to dwellings with USDA-funded mortgages. It also pauses foreclosures on these USDA-backed properties, the agency announced Friday. It was not immediately clear how many Hoosier families qualify.

According to Princeton University’s Eviction Lab research project, more than 52,000 evictions have been filed in Indiana courts since March 15.

In Marion County, the Eviction Lab data shows 999 evictions filed since June 27. Filings are down 60 percent from the average in Marion County, according to the data.

“We've had an eviction problem for a long time in the state and the COVID pandemic just exasperated it,” Nelson said.

In Marion County, renters and landlords can apply for rental assistance through the the IndyRent Assistance Portal, indyrent.org.

Hamilton County renters and landlords can apply at hctaindiana.com.

Residents in other counties can apply for state rental assistance at indianahousingnow.org.

Contact WRTV reporter Vic Ryckaert at victor.ryckaert@wrtv.com or on Twitter: @vicryc.

