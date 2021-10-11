National Coming Out Day 2021: Resources and the continuing fight for equality

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday is National Coming Out Day, an annual celebration to acknowledge LGBTQ+ people and raise awareness of their fight for equality.

This year marks 33 years since the first National Coming Out Day, which is held on the anniversary of the Second National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights.

In a statement, President Joe Biden commemorated the day and said the United States still has much to do to achieve equality for all Americans.

"Today and every day, I want every member of the LGBTQ+ community to know that you are loved and accepted just the way you are — regardless of whether or not you've come out," Biden said.

Local and national LGBTQ+ organizations provide resources for both people looking to come out and those who already have.

The Human Rights Campaign published a resource guide to coming out and has more information on its website.

The Trevor Project, which was founded in 1998 by the creators of the short film "Trevor," also published a handbook for coming out.

Indy Pride posted a list of resources on its website, which include trans resources, community and support groups, domestic violence and sexual assault services, support and health services, legal services in Central Indiana and inclusive law offices.