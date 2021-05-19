Watch
National FFA convention will take place in-person in 2021

<p>The National FFA Convention will stay in Indianapolis for the next decade. Provided photo</p>
Posted at 11:41 AM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 11:41:59-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The National FFA Organization will bring its annual convention back to Indianapolis this fall after missing last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization announced Wednesday it will host its 2021 convention in-person Oct. 27-30 at the Indianapolis Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium. The convention will also have a virtual component.

The organization expects up to 40,000 people to attend this year's meeting.

National FFA is currently under contract to host its conventions in Indianapolis through 2033.

