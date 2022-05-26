New Frontier Nonstop from Raleigh-Durham to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Frontier Airlines' newest nonstop flight to Indy began service on Thursday - just in time for the Indy 500.

The flight from from Raleigh-Durham (RDU) to the Indianapolis Airport will be seasonal and will leave Indy weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.

“This is yet another new route that demonstrates the confidence our airline partners, like Frontier, have in the Indianapolis market," said Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority.

The flight provides Hoosiers an affordable option when traveling to the Southeast.

“We’re thrilled to add another destination to our route map from Indianapolis International Airport,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “Raleigh-Durham is not only a terrific destination to visit and explore, but it’s also a gateway to many other wonderful areas of North Carolina, as well as a thriving business hub. We’re pleased to continue to offer ‘Low Fares Done Right’ to our customers in the greater Indianapolis area.”

Frontier Airlines also provides nonstop flights from Indianapolis to Denver (DEN), Las Vegas (LAS), Orlando (MCO), Ft. Myers (RSW), and Cancun (CUN).

